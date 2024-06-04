APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,399.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,339.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,246.96.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

