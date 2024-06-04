APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,368 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

