APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $3.92 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $180.15 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.