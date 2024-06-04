APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $542.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

