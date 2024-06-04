Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 11,333 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 207,560 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $9,181,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock remained flat at $41.89 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 144,165 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

