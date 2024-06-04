Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Trading Down 0.5 %

VTR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -263.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

