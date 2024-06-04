Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.65. 3,239,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

