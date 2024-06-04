Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $293,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 808,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,136. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

