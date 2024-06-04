Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $656,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.