Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,951 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.64% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 427,976 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. 23,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,059. The stock has a market cap of $269.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

