Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $494.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.