ArchPoint Investors Sells 13,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

ArchPoint Investors lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.12. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock valued at $634,633,096. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

