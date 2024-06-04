Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 13,740,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,726. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

