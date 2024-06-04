Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after acquiring an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

