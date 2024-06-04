ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ASML were worth $108,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $15.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $950.04. The company had a trading volume of 276,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,788. The stock has a market cap of $374.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $863.53. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

