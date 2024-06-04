Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

