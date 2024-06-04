AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $247.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.