Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Autohome by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Autohome by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Autohome by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 47,538.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATHM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 623,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,112. Autohome has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.55%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

