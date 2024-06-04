Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

