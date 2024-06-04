AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVB traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.46. 796,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,855. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

