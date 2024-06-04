Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aware at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware Price Performance

AWRE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%.

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.