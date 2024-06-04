B. Riley Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $92.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYTK. Bank of America cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 977,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,725 shares of company stock worth $4,752,792. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $531,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 185.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 108,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.