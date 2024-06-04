Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Tops $40.61 on Top Exchanges

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for about $40.61 or 0.00058790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $105.33 million and $2.31 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,486 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,133.87264639 with 2,593,506.0358961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 38.31536148 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,835,065.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

