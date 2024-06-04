Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 172,511 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $7,802,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $4,309,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 362,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

