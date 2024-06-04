Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,262,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 15,399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

