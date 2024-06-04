Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.2 %

SAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 2,048,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,271. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Banco Santander by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

