Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Update

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,880,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 33,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Barclays by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.41. 10,611,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,605,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

