Barclays Trims Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Target Price to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

GTES traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 1,029,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,865. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 796.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,149 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 624,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 620,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

