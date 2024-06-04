Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,136 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

NYSE RMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 13,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,527. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

