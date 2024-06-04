Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Gladstone Land worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 23,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $480.61 million, a PE ratio of 223.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 933.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

