Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,034 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 1.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 208,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.