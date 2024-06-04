Bard Associates Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UTMD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,492. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $244.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.