Bard Associates Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 93,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,767,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,142,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

