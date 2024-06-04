Bard Associates Inc. Sells 789 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. 1,654,006 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

