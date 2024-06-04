Bard Associates Inc. Sells 8,908 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Archrock comprises 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Archrock worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. 440,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,651. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

