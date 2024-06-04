Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Up 9.6% in May

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
Barnes Group Stock Performance
Shares of B stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $38.25. 230,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 424.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
