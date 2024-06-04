Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Up 9.6% in May

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 84,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 104,198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 62,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $38.25. 230,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 424.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

