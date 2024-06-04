Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Down to $51.81

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.81, but opened at $47.47. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 2,105,457 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.