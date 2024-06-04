Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.90. 593,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,340. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.