Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.28. 95,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

