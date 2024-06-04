Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

