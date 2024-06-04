Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $56.20. 1,611,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.