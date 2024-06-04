Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,982,000 after acquiring an additional 309,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

