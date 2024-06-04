Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 198 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $310,102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $529,997,000 after acquiring an additional 733,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

