Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $82.75. 3,839,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,503. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

