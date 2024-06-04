Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,085,000 after buying an additional 914,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,822,000 after buying an additional 491,391 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.31. 4,467,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,222. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

