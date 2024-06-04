Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 50,178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 307.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,795. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average of $159.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

