Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 391.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. 5,999,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,640. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

