Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,185.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,474 shares of company stock valued at $188,917. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 486,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.74. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

