Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 365,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.