Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 2.5 %

BBY opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $87.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.